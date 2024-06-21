Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Announces Approval of Proposed Amendments

TORONTO, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: WFS) Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of World Financial Split Corp. (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Fund have approved a proposal to change the investment objectives, strategy and restrictions of the Fund and to amend the articles of the Fund (the “Amendments”), all as more particularly described in the Fund’s management information circular dated May 10, 2024 (the “Circular”), at a special meeting of the shareholders held earlier today.

As a result of the Amendments being approved, the Fund will (a) make consequential amendments to its investment objectives and strategy (as described in the Circular), (b) make consequential amendments to its investment restrictions (as described in the Circular), which includes changing the name of the Fund to “Premium Global Income Split Corp.”, and (c) subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, change the ticker symbol in respect of the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares to “PGIC.A” and “PGIC.PR.A”, respectively. The Amendments are expected to become effective on June 28, 2024 following the filing of articles of amendment to implement the Reorganization.

