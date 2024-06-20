Submit Release
From Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg

AZERBAIJAN, June 20 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Sending Your Excellency my most heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the celebration of the National Day, I convey to You my best wishes for Your personal well-being as well as for the prosperity and happiness of the people of Azerbaijan.

Respectfully,

 

Henri

Grand Duke of Luxembourg

