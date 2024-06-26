Huddle House Franchise Expands with New Location in Potosi, MO
Marks continued investment from longtime franchiseePOTOSI, MO, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huddle House, the iconic Southern-inspired family dining franchise, continues its booming growth with the opening of a new location in Potosi, Mo. The location is owned and operated by Rajiv Johar, a dedicated and experienced Huddle House franchisee. This new restaurant is a testament to Johar's confidence in the brand and his commitment to bringing the unique Huddle House experience to more communities.
"We are incredibly excited to bring Huddle House to Potosi,” said Johar. “Our commitment to serving delicious, homestyle meals in a warm, welcoming environment is unwavering. The community here has been eagerly awaiting a new dining spot, and we are ready to meet and exceed their expectations."
Johar's continued investment in Huddle House underscores his belief in the brand.The location in Potosi marks the ninth Huddle House location that Johar has strategically opened. Johar’s other Huddle House restaurants are in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and West Virginia.
"Huddle House is a promising franchise with a proven track record of success,” he said. “The support from the corporate team, combined with the brand's ability to attract loyal customers, made it an easy decision to continue expanding. Our goal is to create memorable dining experiences, and Huddle House provides the perfect platform for that."
"It's incredibly encouraging to see experienced franchisees like Rajiv Johar reinvest in Huddle House,” said Kayla Edidin, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Huddle House. “Rajiv has been part of the Huddle House organization since 2010 and has been an integral part of our growth. There’s no better indicator of a franchise's success and growth potential than when our franchisees choose to reinvest their money and open additional locations. It shows that we are on the right path, and there are exciting times ahead for Huddle House."
Huddle House has nearly 300 restaurants open or in development across the United States, each one serving as a gathering place for friends and families to enjoy hearty, homestyle meals. Known for its warm hospitality, generous portions, and 24-hour service, Huddle House has become a staple in many communities.
Huddle House’s menu features a wide variety of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, ensuring there is something for everyone. The new Potosi location promises to uphold these high standards, providing a cozy and inviting atmosphere for all guests.
For more information about the new Huddle House in Potosi, MO, or to learn about franchise opportunities, please visit https://huddlehousefranchising.com.
About Huddle House
Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve nationwide by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded in 1964.
Today, the brand has nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, a 2023 Top 200 Restaurant in Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chain Report ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.
Huddle House is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand, which is on a mission to build an amazing workplace, create customers for life, and become a franchisor of choice. To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit https://huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com.
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
brianne@inklinkmarketing.com