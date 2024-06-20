FTC Issues Annual Report on Refunds to Consumers; Agency Returned $324M in 2023

Federal Trade Commission law enforcement actions resulted in more than $324 million in refunds to consumers in 2023, the agency said in its annual report on refunds.

The FTC Annual Report on Refunds to Consumers provides a breakdown of the total amount refunded by the FTC nationally, as well as the amount mailed to each state. The report also includes a list of cases in which the agency sent first distribution payments in 2023. For example, the largest first distribution resulted in $99 million sent to consumers who were charged fees after trying to cancel their Vonage phone plans. In addition to statistics about each distribution in 2023, the report also includes information about how the FTC provides refunds and determines who is eligible for a refund in cases where there is money to return to consumers.

The FTC also has interactive dashboards online with more detailed information about consumer refunds at ftc.gov/exploredata. The dashboards include the ability to search for the number of refunds issued by state for each case as well as breakdowns of the forms of payment used to provide refunds in various cases.