Registration opens for public hearing in US–Argentina dispute regarding tubular goods

The meeting with the parties is scheduled to start at 9.00 (Geneva time) on 10 July 2024 and may continue until 17.00. It will resume on 11 July, if necessary, after the third-party session. Subject to prior registration as set out below, the meeting with the parties can be viewed remotely via livestreaming or in a viewing room at the WTO.

The meeting may be closed by the panel at any time to discuss business confidential information. The panel may also close the meeting to public viewing at any time, on its own initiative or at the request of either party, if there is a risk of breach of confidentiality or of disruption of the meeting.

The third-party session will take place at 9.00 on 11 July. The panel will commence this session by opening to public viewing the statements of the third parties that have indicated their intention to make their statements during the public session. Subject to prior registration as set out below, this open portion of the third-party session can be viewed in a viewing room at the WTO. Before proceeding to hear the statements of those third parties that do not wish to make their statements during the public session, the panel will close the third-party session to public viewing. The panel may also close the third-party session to public viewing at any time if there is a risk of breach of confidentiality or of disruption of the meeting.

The public observation of the meeting will be held in English only; interpretation will not be available.

To register for the meeting with the parties and/or the open portion of the third-party session, please complete the application form. Completed forms must be sent as an email attachment to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until 17.00, Geneva time, on 2 July 2024. Those who have successfully registered will be informed by a confirmation email by 5 July 2024, which will include further details on how to access the viewings.

Please note that the names of registered viewers may be communicated to the parties, Argentina and United States, at their request.

For those viewing the meeting of the parties and/or the open portion of the third-party session on-site at the WTO, all registered individuals will need to present a valid identification document (passport, ID card or driver's licence) on-site to gain access to the viewing room. Places in the viewing room reserved for the public will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis upon receipt of a completed registration form.

Please note that, as a condition for registering to view the meeting of the parties and/or the open portion of the third-party session, interested viewers will be required to confirm their understanding that the sharing of the livestream or the closed-circuit broadcast (including via filming, screenshots, audio recordings, or any other media) with other persons is strictly prohibited.

Additionally, those viewing the meeting of the parties remotely via livestreaming will be required to confirm their understanding that sharing the web-link or access credentials with other persons in any form is strictly prohibited. For those viewing the meeting of the parties and/or the open portion of the third-party session on-site at the WTO viewing room, cell phones must be switched off.

The WTO cannot offer any support, including financial, for accommodation, flight arrangements and visas.