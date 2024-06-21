New Release 'Scripted Secrets at Riverside Hotel' by Devone Jones The Journey of Intrigue and Discovery
UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The acclaimed author, Devone Jones's latest release Scripted Secrets at Riverside Hotel has officially hit the shelves, bringing a thrilling new addition to the literary world. This novel, set against the backdrop of the famous Riverside Hotel, transports readers to a world of mystery, inventiveness, and hidden stories.
The Author Devone Jones expertly immerses readers in the rich and mysterious history of Riverside Hotel. Every nook and cranny of this legendary building is filled with intriguing stories from olden times, inviting the curious mind to delve into its mysteries.
Central to this narrative is David Miller, the main character who is a screenwriter on a quest for self-discovery and creative motivation. His adventure commences as he arrives at Room 237, famous for its enigmatic power to spark inspiration in those who step inside.
As David explores the enigmatic world of Riverside Hotel, he uncovers a complex web of concealed information and hiding realities that will draw in readers.
Devone Jones masterfully crafts themes of mystery, discovery, and the unknown, weaving a narrative that captivates the imagination.
A cryptic note discovered by David and Kim hints at hidden depths within Riverside, suggesting that the hotel holds secrets waiting to be unearthed. As they unravel the mysteries of Room 237, echoes of the past whisper tantalizing clues, beckoning them to uncover the truth hidden within the hotel's corridors.
David and Kim, while commencing their journey encountered a painting in the grand ballroom depicting a waltzing couple locked in an eternal embrace. Through this artwork, themes of romance, nostalgia, and hidden symbolism come to light in the narrative, hinting at a love story that spans generations. As they delve deeper into the mysteries of Riverside, the waltzing couple serves as a visual representation of the key's hidden location, setting the stage for a journey of discovery that will change their lives forever.
Announcing the nationwide availability of the book Scripted Secrets at Riverside Hotel in bookshops near you! Learn an intriguing literary gem that combines elements of mystery, romance, and artistic exploration, sure to enthrall readers.
About the Author:
Devone Jones is a versatile artist renowned for his military service and achievements as a veteran screenwriter and filmmaker, both of which have earned him awards. Jones, apart from his artistic achievements, has imparted his expertise to a multitude of students, instructing them on the art of producing captivating short films. His unique background, which encompasses experience in the hotel industry, has motivated him to explore various creative avenues. Jones' seamless integration of artistic acumen and practical knowledge remains a source of inspiration and novelty, Devone Jones has skillfully crafted captivating narratives that deeply resonate with viewers.
This book is now available on Amazon.
Amazon: https://bit.ly/4eA49Fe
Devone Jones
The Author Devone Jones expertly immerses readers in the rich and mysterious history of Riverside Hotel. Every nook and cranny of this legendary building is filled with intriguing stories from olden times, inviting the curious mind to delve into its mysteries.
Central to this narrative is David Miller, the main character who is a screenwriter on a quest for self-discovery and creative motivation. His adventure commences as he arrives at Room 237, famous for its enigmatic power to spark inspiration in those who step inside.
As David explores the enigmatic world of Riverside Hotel, he uncovers a complex web of concealed information and hiding realities that will draw in readers.
Devone Jones masterfully crafts themes of mystery, discovery, and the unknown, weaving a narrative that captivates the imagination.
A cryptic note discovered by David and Kim hints at hidden depths within Riverside, suggesting that the hotel holds secrets waiting to be unearthed. As they unravel the mysteries of Room 237, echoes of the past whisper tantalizing clues, beckoning them to uncover the truth hidden within the hotel's corridors.
David and Kim, while commencing their journey encountered a painting in the grand ballroom depicting a waltzing couple locked in an eternal embrace. Through this artwork, themes of romance, nostalgia, and hidden symbolism come to light in the narrative, hinting at a love story that spans generations. As they delve deeper into the mysteries of Riverside, the waltzing couple serves as a visual representation of the key's hidden location, setting the stage for a journey of discovery that will change their lives forever.
Announcing the nationwide availability of the book Scripted Secrets at Riverside Hotel in bookshops near you! Learn an intriguing literary gem that combines elements of mystery, romance, and artistic exploration, sure to enthrall readers.
About the Author:
Devone Jones is a versatile artist renowned for his military service and achievements as a veteran screenwriter and filmmaker, both of which have earned him awards. Jones, apart from his artistic achievements, has imparted his expertise to a multitude of students, instructing them on the art of producing captivating short films. His unique background, which encompasses experience in the hotel industry, has motivated him to explore various creative avenues. Jones' seamless integration of artistic acumen and practical knowledge remains a source of inspiration and novelty, Devone Jones has skillfully crafted captivating narratives that deeply resonate with viewers.
This book is now available on Amazon.
Amazon: https://bit.ly/4eA49Fe
Devone Jones
The Writers Tree
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other