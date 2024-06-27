David Wilson of Wilson & Novak Law Offices appointed to the board of the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association

David Wilson, founder of Wilson & Novak Law Offices - a personal injury law firm in Merrillville, IN

This prestigious position highlights his commitment to the legal profession and his dedication to advocating for justice for personal injury clients in Indiana.

We are incredibly proud of David's appointment to the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association. His dedication to legal excellence and his commitment to our clients exemplify the core values of our firm.” — David Novak, partner at Wilson & Novak Law Offices.

MERRILLVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilson & Novak Law Offices proudly announces the appointment of David Wilson, founding partner of our personal injury law firm, to the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association (ITLA). This prestigious position highlights his commitment to the legal profession and his dedication to advocating for justice in Indiana.

David Wilson brings years of experience in the courtroom and a deep understanding of personal injury law. David has consistently demonstrated excellence in advocacy and a steadfast commitment to his clients. His appointment to the ITLA is a testament to his professional integrity and standing among his peers.

It was in the US Army where David A. Wilson learned the true meaning of service. This deep-seated need to help others earned him many accommodations in his years of service and developed his appreciation of helping others who were not as fortunate in life.

Since beginning his career, David Wilson has concentrated on personal injury and wrongful death litigation. He has handled thousands of personal injury cases and represented clients in nearly 100 civil trials brought before juries throughout Indiana and Illinois. For more than a decade, he was retained by insurance companies and self-insured businesses. During that time, he handled cases for most major automobile, specialty, and general liability insurance companies. His experience in working on the defense side of personal injury cases provides him with a unique understanding of the claims processes and tactics employed by those companies. This knowledge allows him to effectively represent his clients in their injury claims.

David is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, is a member of the American Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys, has been named Super Lawyer by SuperLawyers.com, and has a AV Preeminent Rating with Martindale Hubbell.

He is a former member of the Trucking Industry Defense, having represented several national trucking companies. Given he worked on the defense side of personal injury law, he has seen firsthand the practices of these companies and the devastation these companies can cause on the roads.

At Wilson & Novak Law Offices, David has played a crucial role in achieving significant victories for the firm’s clients. His vast experience, knowledge of the law, and commitment to maintaining high standards in legal practice are evident at his Merrillville, Indiana personal injury law office. His role in the ITLA will involve contributing to the association's efforts to uphold the rights of individuals and ensure fair trial practices throughout the state.

"We are incredibly proud of David's appointment to the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association," said David Novak, partner at Wilson & Novak Law Offices. "His dedication to legal excellence and his commitment to our clients exemplify the core values of our firm. We are confident that his influence will greatly benefit the ITLA and further its mission to promote justice and fairness in Indiana."

David's appointment was effective May 1, 2024, and he will be participating in upcoming ITLA initiatives that focus on continuing education for trial lawyers, public outreach, and advocacy at the state legislature.

For more information about David Wilson and Wilson & Novak Law Offices, please visit our website at www.wilsonnovak.com.

About Wilson & Novak Law Offices

Wilson & Novak Law Offices is a leading law firm in Merrillville, Indiana, focused on personal injury law. With a commitment to providing top-notch legal representation, the firm has earned a reputation for integrity, professionalism, and results. The personal injury attorneys are dedicated to achieving the best outcomes for our clients and contributing positively to our community and the legal profession.



Note:** For additional details, interviews, or comments, please contact David Wilson at 219-757=0225 or via email at dwilson@wilsonnovak.com

Wilson & Novak Law Offices in Merrillville, Indiana - Local Personal Injury Attorneys You Can Count On