CIO Landing Ranked on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 - Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers
CIO Landing earns a spot on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 list, celebrating excellence in growth, profitability, and innovation in managed services.
We are incredibly honored to be recognized in the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication to providing top-tier managed services.”NORTHFIELD, IL, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIO Landing has been named as one of the world’s top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on their growth, profitability, and innovation.
— Juan Carlos Bosacoma, CEO CIO Landing
For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. The methodology has been developed by a Who’s-Who in the managed services industry.
MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Futures research team and editors. Channel Futures ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
Channel Futures is pleased to name CIO Landing to the 2024 MSP 501.
"We are incredibly honored to be recognized in the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings," said Juan Carlos Bosacoma, CEO of CIO Landing. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence in providing top-tier managed services. At CIO Landing, we are committed to delivering innovative and secure IT solutions that drive business growth and efficiency for our clients. Being named among the best in the industry reinforces our mission to prepare businesses for tomorrow by understanding their needs today."
The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry delivering outstanding vendor and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 generated aggregate revenue of nearly $25 billion with average growth or recurring revenue of 19%. These are truly the best of the best.
“The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. “The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry.”
“For a managed service provider to attain a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501 everything must be operating at peak performance. This list represents the most productive, profitable, fastest-growing, organizations in the technology industry focused on driving their customers to new heights.” said Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels.
“These are the best of the best in the managed services industry as defined by Channel Futures’ extensive research. The MSP 501 companies are the most sought after by peers who want to understand today’s best practices and by technology suppliers who want to partner with these organizations,” DeMarzo stated. “At their core, these are vendor and platform neutral partners focused on doing what is right for their customers.”
About CIO Landing
CIO Landing, headquartered in Northfield, IL, with offices in Chicago, and Miami, FL, is a premier Managed Service Provider (MSP) specializing in cybersecurity, compliance, IT support, and business improvement through technology. Our mission is to prepare your business for tomorrow by understanding your needs today. We go beyond traditional IT services by offering strategic CIO oversight, ensuring our client's infrastructure is secure and primed for growth. With a deep understanding of technology and a focus on fostering business development, CIO Landing is your trusted partner in navigating the complexities of modern technology.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.
