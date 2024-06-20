See the pond, fish the pond: The essential guide to urban/suburban fishing

Here are five tips for pond fishing

#1 Timing is important

Ponds have seasonal patterns, just like big lakes or rivers. Match your tactics to the season, and don't forget fish tend to be most active during mornings and evenings - especially when it gets hot in summer.

Cooler weather will favor trout, which prefer water temperatures in 50-60s, and when it reaches mid 70s the fish get stressed and stop biting. Pond trout fishing is typically best in October/November, then again during late winter through late spring. This is also when most of the stocking occurs. But with Idaho's varied geography and elevations, some ponds at higher elevations stay cooler and may fish just fine during summer, while lower elevation ponds will likely get too warm for trout.

Warmwater fish (bass, bluegill) prefer... well, warm water, but avoid peak summer temps, or fish mornings and evenings when things are cooler. You might also seek out naturally cooler ponds, such as those fed by springs, shaded by trees, or near rivers where the groundwater keeps them cooler. That's all part of the exploration. Bass/bluegill will be your primary targets during summer months when water is too warm in many ponds to stock trout.

On another note, kids are excited to catch any fish. Catching a sucker, carp, or other nongame fish (don't call them trash fish!) will give a kid (or an adult) a thrill just like any game fish.

#2 Ponds are mixed fisheries, so mix up your tackle too.

While ponds may have trout, bass, or panfish, one basic fishing rod should be all you need to be an urban pond master. A 5 ½ - 7 foot rod, and a reel spooled with 4-lb. test line will cover just about everything. Most of the fish are small, so an ultralight setup can maximize “fun size” bass, trout and panfish and make the fight of small fish feel much bigger.

I also like to bring 2 rods – one set up for bobbers, or a sliding sinker bait rig, and the other set up for lures or soft plastics. Longer rods cast further, which can help get your bait out to the fish.

Don't shy away from using your favorite tackle and fishing tactics, but also don't overthink it. Nearly every fish species in Idaho will eat an earthworm.

Essential trout tackle:

¼ oz sliding sinker rig, #6 baitholder hook, and classic baits like worms or powerbait

1/16 – 1/8 oz. metal spoons (like a Kastmaster)

Inline spinners (such as Mepps, Roostertail, Bluefox vibrax are good choices)

Clip-on bobber with a small weight or jig with a worm

Advanced tip: try a slip float with trout-focused jigs and soft plastics, adjust until you find the right depth

Essential bass tackle:

1/8 oz spinner bait – white, white/chartreuse are good choices (just pick a small one). Cast it out, reel it in.

3-4” plastic ‘stick bait’ (i.e. Senko), weedless rigged 1/0 widegap hook

Bluegill: Clip-on bobber (slip float rig for you advanced anglers), 1/16oz or 1/32 oz jigheads, tiny softplastics or piece of worm

Advanced tip: try fly-fishing by stripping a #12 beadhead nymph, or small surface popper with rubber legs

#3 Check F&G's stocking information, and the Fishing Planner

Trout stocking happens fairly predicable schedule, which can be seen in the stocking history on the Fishing Planner. The Fishing Planner is your #1 resource to find stocking data, but also see if bass/bluegill might live in that pond