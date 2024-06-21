NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox signs six bills from special session

NEWS RELEASE
June 21, 2024
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Gov. Spencer J. Cox signs six bills from special session
SALT LAKE CITY (June 21, 2024) – Gov. Cox signed six bills passed during Wednesday’s special session.
- HB 3001 Exchange Student Guardianship Amendments
- HB 3002 Public Lands Funding Amendments
- HB 3003 School District Amendments
- HB 3004 Energy Security Adjustments
- HB 3005 Sunset and Repeal Date Code Corrections
- HCR 301 Concurrent Resolution-directives to Government Officers Under the Utah Constitutional Sovereignty Act in Regard to Title IX
###