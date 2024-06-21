NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox signs six bills from special session

Submit Release
June 21, 2024

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox signs six bills from special session 

SALT LAKE CITY (June 21, 2024) – Gov. Cox signed six bills passed during Wednesday’s special session. 

  • HB 3001 Exchange Student Guardianship Amendments
  • HB 3002 Public Lands Funding Amendments
  • HB 3003 School District Amendments
  • HB 3004 Energy Security Adjustments
  • HB 3005 Sunset and Repeal Date Code Corrections
  • HCR 301 Concurrent Resolution-directives to Government Officers Under the Utah Constitutional Sovereignty Act in Regard to Title IX

