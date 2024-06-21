Antigua and Barbuda shines at Caribbean Week in New York City
(Pictured: Hon. Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment)
Fernandez, James, and tourism officials command attention with media interviews and hosting the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Women's Empowerment eventNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 21, 2024, New York, NY … Hon. Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, and Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA), led a dynamic delegation of Antigua and Barbuda tourism executives to the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Caribbean Week in New York City. Their active participation in various forums, including pivotal discussions on inter-Caribbean air service, the transformative influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the travel industry, and engaging with journalists at the Caribbean Media Marketplace organized by the CTO, was instrumental in the event's success.
The ABTA made a significant impact during the week with the inauguration of a new CTO initiative, the Women's Empowerment breakfast meeting, a powerful testament to the ABTA's unwavering commitment to gender equality and the profound recognition of women's contributions to the travel industry. Sponsored by the ABTA, the event provided an exclusive platform for the women attending Caribbean Week. CEO James delivered the opening prayer and Minister Fernandez's remarks, encouraging the women to embrace their influence, foster collaboration and influence, and lead with purpose and passion. The women's empowerment meeting was a standout event of the week, and the ABTA is steadfast in its dedication to continue this empowering initiative.
CEO James was commanding with his television interview, a live broadcast on WPIX 11, the leading television station in the tri-state area. During the broadcast, CEO James stated, “Our twin island of Antigua and Barbuda is famous for its 365 beaches, but as our tagline says, the beach is just the beginning. There are countless activities to enjoy year-round, from art festivals and sailing regattas to romantic vacations and gastronomy festivals, so we invite you and your audience to visit and discover a vacation experience that will satisfy even the most discerning traveler.” His interview, accompanied by the culinary skills of Antiguan Chef Claude Lewis, who prepared a seafood salad featuring the Black Pineapple, reached an audience of 3 million viewers, effectively promoting the destination to a wider audience.
The ABTA also hosted a dinner meeting for twelve respected journalists from prominent publications, including the New York Times, Travel & Leisure, Forbes, USA Today, and Food & Wine. During the dinner, CEO James engaged in a lively discussion about recent developments in the tourism sector. At the same time, Minister Fernandez expressed heartfelt gratitude to the media for their invaluable and ongoing support, saying, “In today's world, where travelers receive information from multiple sources, it's crucial to have established and respected platforms like yours to rely on for accurate and informative content. Your efforts have significantly contributed to the increase in visitor arrivals, which we are currently enjoying.’ He concluded, “On behalf of my tourism industry partners and the people of Antigua and Barbuda, who depend on tourism for their livelihood, I extend my heartfelt thanks to you.”
The ABTA team included USA Director, Dean Fenton; Marketing Communications Executive, Arah Robins; Senior Digital Marketing Manager, Abena Merchant; and Digital Media Manager, Sharifa George.
Editors’ Note: Media dinner event images available here. Link to the WPIX segment available here
ABOUT THE ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA TOURISM AUTHORITY
The Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) is a statutory body dedicated to realizing the tourism potential of Antigua & Barbuda by promoting the twin island state as a unique, quality tourist destination with the overall objective of increasing visitor arrivals, thereby providing sustainable economic growth. The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is headquartered in St. John’s Antigua, where regional marketing is directed. The Authority has three offices overseas in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.
ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA
Antigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches - one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere. Find information on Antigua & Barbuda at: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/antiguabarbuda Facebook: www.facebook.com/antiguabarbuda; Instagram: www.instagram.com/AntiguaandBarbuda
Maria Blackman
Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority
+1 268-562-7600
email us here