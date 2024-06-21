Orion West Medical Group Acquires Property to Provide 264 Beds for Underhoused and Underserved Individuals in Las Vegas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Orion West Medical Group, led by CEO Michael Stokes, is excited to announce the acquisition of one of the first properties dedicated to housing underhoused and underserved individuals in Las Vegas. This property will create 264 beds, marking a significant step forward in Orion West’s mission to provide comprehensive support and housing solutions for those in need.
“This acquisition is a monumental step in the right direction,” said Michael Stokes. “Our goal is to provide thousands of beds to support the most vulnerable members of our community. This property is just the beginning of many more steps to come as we work tirelessly to expand our reach and impact.”
Orion West’s vision includes not only providing immediate housing but also offering integrated services to address the physical, mental, and social needs of residents. This holistic approach aims to foster recovery, stability, and long-term self-sufficiency.
Call to Action:
Orion West recognizes that it takes a village to achieve such ambitious goals. We invite individuals, organizations, and community leaders who share our vision and passion to join us in this vital initiative. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those who need it most. If you are interested in helping us acquire the necessary beds and support this initiative, please reach out to us.
“We are thrilled to see our vision beginning to materialize, and we look forward to collaborating with like-minded partners to drive this initiative forward,” added Stokes. “Together, we can create a supportive community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”
For more information or to get involved, please contact:
Ashten Adams
Vice President of Operations
Orion West Medical Group
725 600 1721
ashtena@orionwestmedical.com
About Orion West Medical Group:
Orion West Medical Group is a leading healthcare provider dedicated to offering comprehensive medical, mental health, and substance use treatment services. Committed to community well-being, Orion West aims to transform lives through innovative programs and compassionate care.
