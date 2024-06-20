When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 20, 2024 FDA Publish Date: June 21, 2024 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May Contain Metal Objects Company Name: TDBBS LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) BARKWORTHIES and BEST BULLY STICKS Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Richmond, Va. - TDBBS LLC is voluntarily recalling 3,551 bags of Green Tripe dog treats due to the potential presence of foreign metal objects in the dog treat.

The recalled product was distributed between February to May 2024, and sold nationwide in retail stores and through online mail orders. This is a limited voluntary recall that is only affecting the following products/lots.

Product UPC Item # Lot Code Best-By

Date Green Tripe,

Barkworthies Brand 7oz

Bag 816807015686 2015686 WO151768

WO152373 Feb–Mar

2026 Green Tripe, Best Bully

Sticks Brand 2 lb Bag 816807016027 1016027 WO152669

WO153321

WO152107 Mar–Aug

2026 Green Tripe, Best Bully

Sticks Brand 5 lb Bag 816807016010 1016010 WO151401

WO152319

WO153179 Jan–Apr

2026

See the attached product images for lot code location.

The potential presence of metal objects could pose a health hazard to your dog. If you believe your dog has consumed the affected product, you should monitor for any signs of illness unusual behavior and contact a veterinarian in the event of any concerns.

There have been no reports of pet injury or illness regarding the potentially impacted product to date.

If you believe you have purchased this product, please stop feeding it to your pet(s) and throw it away. Contact TDBBS LLC to initiate a return or with any questions at Support@BestBullySticks.com, or call us at 877-483-5853, Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm EST.

No other products are affected or being recalled. TDBBS LLC is working with distributors and retailers to ensure that the affected products are no longer sold and have been removed from inventory.

This is a voluntary recall being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Media Contact:

(732) 897-6727

dcarrillo@tdbbsllc.com