Town of Highland Park, TX Transforms Asset Management and Permitting Processes with OpenGov
The software will facilitate a proactive approach to asset management and streamline the permitting process, making it easier for residents to navigate.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Town of Highland Park, TX, was working with an inefficient system that could not tie work to assets or accurately track them, and an online application process that frustrated applicants and staff alike. Recognizing the need for a more integrated and reliable solution, Highland Park selected OpenGov to modernize its asset management and permitting processes, aiming for enhanced functionality and user experience.
Located in the heart of Dallas County, Highland Park dealt with outdated records and inefficient communication across departments, which often led to errors such as unnecessary excavation work. The Town needed software that could provide a centralized platform for cross-departmental collaboration and allow updates to GIS and workflow adjustments without external support. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management and OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the optimal solutions, offering the advanced features necessary for transforming municipal operations.
With the implementation of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management and OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Highland Park can anticipate a substantial improvement in operational efficiency and staff satisfaction. These platforms will facilitate a proactive approach to maintenance and asset management, and streamline the permitting process, making it easier for residents and businesses to navigate. Additionally, the integration of these systems is expected to enhance the transparency of operations and improve data accuracy, leading to better decision-making and resource management for the Town.
Highland Park joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
