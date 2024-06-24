City of Buckeye, AZ Enhances Infrastructure Management with OpenGov
The system will enable more accurate tracking of asset conditions, facilitating better-planned maintenance schedules and capital improvement forecasting.ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Buckeye, AZ, faced challenges with a manual asset management system that was difficult for field crews to adopt and lacked GIS integration, impacting pavement capital improvement plans. To address these issues and streamline operations, Buckeye selected OpenGov, known for its innovative and user-friendly solutions in municipal asset management.
As one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, Buckeye struggled with an outdated system that did not support intuitive mobile applications or effective long-term capital improvement planning. The City sought a solution that could integrate seamlessly with existing GIS systems and provide detailed forecasts for pavement management over the next 5 to 10 years. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its robust integration capabilities, including its advanced mobile tools that enable field crews to access and input data in real-time, directly impacting the City’s efficiency.
With the rollout of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, Buckeye can anticipate a substantial improvement in managing its extensive infrastructure assets. The new system will enable more accurate tracking of asset condition and lifecycle, facilitating better-planned maintenance schedules and capital improvement forecasting. Additionally, the enhanced data capabilities and mobile access are expected to reduce manual entries and improve operational transparency, leading to better resource management and ultimately benefiting the broader community of Buckeye.
Buckeye joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here