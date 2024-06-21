The Sophia Code Foundation Celebrates the Success of Inaugural Sovereign Soul Alliance Broadcast
Kaia Ra and The Sophia Code Foundation celebrated the success of its first Sovereign Soul Alliance broadcast, with over 360 attendees joining live via ZoomLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sophia Code Foundation proudly announces the success of the inaugural Sovereign Soul Alliance (SSA) broadcast held on April 19, 2024. The event saw an enthusiastic participation of over 360 attendees who joined live via Zoom, marking a significant milestone in the Foundation’s mission to foster spiritual growth and community for survivors and their allies.
To provide an introduction to this monthly gathering, the Foundation has created a YouTube preview of the call. The video is available for viewing here: YouTube Video Preview of SSA.
“We are thrilled with the positive response to our first broadcast,” said Kaia Ra. “The feedback, gratitude, and enthusiasm from our participants reinforce the need for such a community gathering where individuals can come together to explore and expand their spiritual journeys of healing.”
The Sovereign Soul Alliance is a monthly gathering aimed at creating a supportive space for survivors of rape, human trafficking, and domestic abuse to receive teachings from The Sophia Code book and spiritual tools for their healing journey. Participants can look forward to insightful discussions, guided meditations, live Q&A, and an opportunity to engage with like-minded individuals in the community chat feed.
The next Sovereign Soul Alliance online gathering is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 12 PM PST. For more details on the upcoming schedule and to join future events, please visit our Sovereign Soul Alliance Schedule.
Founded by Oracle Kaia Ra, The Sophia Code Foundation is dedicated to empowering individuals through divine feminine spiritual teachings and community-building activities that encourage Sophia Christ's consciousness. Our mission is to provide online educational resources and spiritual support to those seeking to deepen their spiritual awareness and live in alignment with their highest potential.
For more news and information on Kaia Ra and The Sophia Code Foundation, visit their website at www.kaiara.com.
