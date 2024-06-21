Submit Release
Public webinar on pack size submissions: from XEVMPD to product management service (PMS), Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 11 July 2024, 10:00 (CEST) to 11 July 2024, 11:30 (CEST)

This public webinar aims to explain how pack sizes should be submitted to XEVMPD to support the European Shortages Monitoring Platform (ESMP) and how they will be incorporated into Product Management Service (PMS), providing an overview of the entire process. 

The training will also offer tips to applicants to submit this information effectively.

