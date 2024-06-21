Help plan the future of the Fisheating Creek Wildlife Management Area

Photos available

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites you to attend the Fisheating Creek Wildlife Management Area 10-year Land Management Plan public hearing on Tuesday, July 23. The public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Glades County Commission Chambers, Room 201, 500 Ave J SW, Moore Haven, Fla., 33471.

The Fisheating Creek WMA encompasses approximately 18,514 acres in Glades County and is a crucial link in the wildlife corridor between several other public conservation lands. Framed by bald cypress swamps and hardwood hammocks, Fisheating Creek stretches 40 miles as it travels along its path through the Fisheating Creek WMA. Conservation of Fisheating Creek’s floodplain and upland communities provides critical watershed and water quality protection for the creek. The area’s wetlands also filter and aid in the protection of water flowing into Lake Okeechobee. Functioning as the second largest tributary of Lake Okeechobee, the creek remains a vital waterway of the lake. The Fisheating Creek WMA also offers many opportunities for public recreation, including hunting, fishing, wildlife watching, nature study, hiking, boating, camping and horseback riding.

“The Fisheating Creek WMA was purchased to ensure the preservation of fish, wildlife, and other natural and cultural resources for future generations, and to provide fish and wildlife-focused outdoor recreation opportunities to the public,” said Elizabeth Norregaard, FWC Land Conservation Planner. “This Management Plan will specify how we intend to accomplish that goal.”

To obtain a copy of the draft elements of the Management Plan for Fisheating Creek WMA, call Elizabeth Norregaard at 850-487-9767 or email Ann.Norregaard@MyFWC.com.

The public is encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to comment on and ask questions regarding the Land Management Plan. Maps, drawings and other information will be available on display.

For more information regarding this and other upcoming public hearings, visit MyFWC.com/Conservation, then click “Terrestrial Conservation” and “Management.” Hunting and fishing regulations will not be included in this plan or public hearing; they are addressed through a separate public process.

Visit MyFWC.com/Hunting or MyFWC.com/Fishing to learn more about hunting and fishing regulations.

Pursuant to Chapters 253 and 259, Florida Statutes, all lands purchased with public funds must have a Land Management Plan that ensures the property will be managed in a manner that is consistent with the intended purposes of the purchase.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, national origin, sex, religion, disability or family status. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting must notify the agency at least five calendar days before the meeting by calling 850-488-6411 or contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service at 800-955-8771 (TDD) or 800-955-8770 (Voice), if you are hearing or speech impaired. If you believe that you have been discriminated against in any program, activity or facility, or if you need more information, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at:

FWC, Office of Human Resources

620 S Meridian Street,

Tallahassee, FL 32399, 850-488-6411

Or write to:

Office of Diversity, Inclusion & Civil Rights

Department of the Interior

1849 C Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20240