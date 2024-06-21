Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China wounding PH personnel in the WPS

June 21, 2024

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China wounding PH personnel in the WPS

China's actions at Ayungin Shoal must be condemned -- repeatedly and relentlessly.

As a Filipino and as a Senator, I share the hurt and pain of the Philippine Navy over our wounded personnel.

China severely violated not only international law, but our human rights. This is unacceptable. Violence should not be committed on our seas.

We must push for the de-militarization of the West Philippine Sea. I call on Government to put politics and diplomacy back at the captain's wheel with Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, fisherfolk, and civilian actions.

Let us optimize every legal, political, and diplomatic potential to preserve security and peace in the region.

