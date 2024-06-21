Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the cases filed vs Guo, others

I warmly welcome the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission's (PAOCC) filing of cases against Mayor Alice Guo and the other personalities involved.

Nagpapasalamat din ako sa PAOCC at DOJ-IACAT sa kanilang pagpupursige sa pag-raid ng mga POGO at pag-rescue hindi lang ng mga kapwa nating Pilipino kundi pati na mga dayuhang biktima ng panloloko at pang-aalipusta.

As author and sponsor of the Expanded Trafficking in Persons Act, I am pleased to see that this law is not only protecting the vulnerable but also holding power to account.

Sana magpakatotoo na si Mayor Alice Guo. Tigilan niya na ang pagmamaang-maangan at pagsisinungaling. Inaasahan ko parin ang kanyang pagdalo sa susunod na hearing.

The cases filed also show the inherent value of our Senate inquiries, and of the close cooperation between the Executive and the Legislative that enables us to ferret out the truth.

Kaya umaasa ako na hindi lang din kami sa Senado ang magtutulak na palayasin na ang POGO sa bansa. Sana ang buong gobyerno handa naring manindigan laban sa POGO.