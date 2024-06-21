Press Releases

06/21/2024

Attorney General Tong Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision Upholding Federal Domestic Violence Gun Law

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court decision in United States v. Rahimi upholding the federal law prohibiting individuals with domestic violence restraining orders from possessing guns.

“This decision affirms what we have said all along—domestic violence gun laws are strong, and constitutional. They will keep people safe tonight, and they will keep saving lives. We’re going to keep fighting tooth and nail against each and every one of these reckless challenges to protect families, victims, and survivors of domestic violence, and to preserve our very strong gun laws here in Connecticut,” said Attorney General Tong.

Zackey Rahimi assaulted the mother of his child and fired a gun at a bystander who had witnessed the attack. He was placed under a civil protective order, which prohibited him from having a gun. Rahimi violated the restraining order numerous times, including using a gun to threaten a different woman.

But when prosecuted for possessing a gun while under a protective order, Rahimi claimed that the federal law violated his Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The Fifth Circuit agreed. The U.S. Supreme Court reversed the Fifth Circuit, finding that “when an individual has been found by a court to pose a credible threat to the physical safety of another, that individual may be temporarily disarmed consistent with the Second Amendment.”

As co-chair of the Judiciary Committee, Tong led efforts to strengthen Connecticut’s domestic violence gun laws.

Link to Attorney General Tong amicus brief.

