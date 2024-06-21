New AI marketing assistant, ccoach, provides strategic marketing advice to 10,000 users in its first week post launch

AI assistant home screen ai marketing assistant detail

Our platform merges extensive marketing knowledge with the latest AI technology to provide personalised strategic advice" — Alessandra Di Lorenzo, CEO & Founder of ccoach.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New AI marketing assistant, ccoach, provides personalised strategic marketing advice to 10,000 users in its first week post launch

ccoach democratises high-end marketing know-how, boosting marketing efficiency by 20%

A new AI-driven application, ccoach, provides personalised strategic marketing advice and coaching, to help small businesses, independent shops, students, and professional marketers thrive.

ccoach is revolutionising how people approach marketing by offering strategic, personalised, and actionable advice. The application leverages advanced AI technology powered by exclusive expertise and data developed over two decades, to guide users in developing effective marketing strategies that attract more customers and drive growth.

"In an increasingly digital world, strategic marketing is crucial for everyone looking to effectively reach their audience," said Alessandra Di Lorenzo, CEO & Founder of ccoach. "Our platform merges extensive marketing knowledge with the latest AI technology to provide personalised strategic advice, helping users reach their target audience efficiently and increase their impact.”

ccoach distinguishes itself from other AI marketing tools by focusing on strategic planning and delivery. This guidance helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) make informed decisions, understand their competitors, refine their unique value propositions, and optimise their marketing spending for sustainable growth. It also helps students learn marketing up to 30% faster than through traditional methods. It also assists corporate marketers in optimising their communication internally and with customers through advice on presentations and work-related challenges.

the ccoach mobile application also offers unique content, courses, and explainer audios to help users get on top of digital advertising and weaponise it for their business or studies. These resources are designed to make high-level marketing expertise accessible and actionable for all users, from novices to experienced marketers.

ccoach has been developed in collaboration with business marketing students and beta-tested by SMBs in London's hospitality sector, who reported up to a 20% increase in marketing effectiveness, thanks to the tool.

Alessandra Di Lorenzo, recently recognised as one of the top 25 most influential women in the UK’s digital industry by The Drum, founded ccoach to democratise high-end strategic marketing expertise. Her vision is to make strategic marketing accessible to everyone, offering guidance through planning and execution that was previously available only to the professional elite, thereby enhancing market reach and effectiveness for all users.

For more information, visit www.coach.me.

About ccoach

ccoach is an AI-powered marketing coach designed to help small businesses, independent shops, students, and professional marketers improve their marketing efforts. The platform provides personalised strategic marketing advice, empowering users to attract more customers and drive growth. The ccoach app also offers unique content, courses, and explainer audios to help users master digital advertising. It helps students learn marketing up to 30% faster than traditional methods and assists marketers in optimising their communication internally and with customers through advice on presentations and work-related challenges.

Download the mobile app on App store and Play store.

Learn more about ccoach at: http://www.ccoach.me/

