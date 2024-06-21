AKRO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Akero Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (“Akero” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AKRO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between September 13, 2022 and October 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 25, 2024.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. 20% of the patients enrolled in Akero’s SYMMETRY study suffered from cryptogenic cirrhosis and did not have definitive NASH at baseline. These patients did not have biopsy-proven compensated cirrhosis. The SYMMETRY study excluded these patients when calculating the NASH resolution secondary endpoints. The Company influenced the study’s results and increased its likelihood of failing to reach its primary endpoint by introducing confounding factors to the study. The SYMMETRY study failed to align with FDA guidance by not ruling out potential causes for each patients’ cirrhosis. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Akero, investors suffered damages.

