State Secretary Štucin stresses importance of regional cooperation at the meeting of Danube Foreign Ministers

SLOVENIA, June 20 - In Vienna, State Secretary Marko Štucin participated in the meeting of Danube Foreign Ministers organised in the framework of the 13th Annual Forum of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region. He also attended a joint dinner with the “Friends of the Western Balkans” group, where participants discussed EU enlargement at a time of high security risks.
