North Texas Food Bank, U.S. Rep. Veasy, and DoorDash Mark 1.3 Million Meals Delivered in North Texas

DoorDash’s Project DASH Celebrates 100 Million Meals Delivered This Week

DALLAS, Texas, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), U.S. Representative Marc Veasey (TX-33), and DoorDash marked 1.3 million meals delivered to senior North Texans facing hunger. NTFB’s partnership with DoorDash’s Project DASH powered the deliveries. As part of today’s celebration, U.S. Representative Veasey marked the milestone by providing a ceremonial food box to a DoorDash Dasher.

This month, DoorDash is celebrating more than 100 million meals delivered through its partners to seniors, parents, and people facing transportation challenges or other barriers to food access. NTFB partners with Project DASH to deliver food boxes to seniors experiencing food insecurity in North Texas. Launched in 2018, Project DASH has powered over 6 million deliveries of more than 100 million meals across the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

"Many senior adults facing hunger lack access to transportation or are unable to leave home due to health or mobility issues," stated Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. "Project DASH addresses this challenge, enabling organizations like NTFB to reach these individuals. Delivering 1.3 million meals demonstrates the power of collaboration in ensuring no Texan goes hungry. These meals are particularly crucial now, as the need for food assistance has increased beyond pandemic levels. A recent report from Feeding America reveals that Texas has surpassed California to become the state with the highest number of people facing hunger, with nearly 5 million residents affected."

“I congratulate the North Texas Food Bank and DoorDash’s Project DASH on reaching this milestone of 1.3 million meals delivered to people experiencing food insecurity,'' said Representative Veasey. “In Congress, I’m dedicated to ensuring our community has the resources it needs to address hunger. This partnership is a game changer ensuring North Texans get the food they need regardless of their circumstances.”

“DoorDash is honored to mark 1.3 million meals delivered in North Texas via Project DASH through our partnership with the North Texas Food Bank,” said Mike Pomerantz, Head of Central Region Public Engagement, DoorDash. “Project DASH helps ensure that people receive the support they need and breaks down barriers to access for seniors, children, and other people experiencing food insecurity. We’re proud to continue partnering with organizations like North Texas Food Bank that leverage the power of these essential deliveries to serve their communities, ensuring food travels to people rather than the other way around.”

According to a 2023 report issued by the Urban Institute, supported by DoorDash, home delivery is a critical tool in reducing barriers to food access, with more than three in four surveyed clients citing trouble traveling to food bank sites because of chronic health conditions or mobility limitations. More than 90 percent of surveyed anti-hunger organizations reported that partnering with DoorDash allowed them to build capacity for services they otherwise would not be able to offer. About three-quarters of surveyed anti-hunger organizations reported that they could reach new populations and over half named reduced staff time and reduced transportation costs as key capacity-expanding benefits of the Project DASH partnership.

About DoorDash:

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of about 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 89th on Forbes 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. For more information, www.ntfb.org.

