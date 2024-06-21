Petersburg Steel Producer Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Company Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability and Community
We remain committed to our mission of delivering world-class products while empowering people who build the future. We look forward to many more years of innovation, growth, and success”PETERSBURG, VIRGINIA, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gerdau Long Steel North America (Gerdau) is proud to announce the Petersburg, Virginia steel mill’s 25th anniversary. Since its establishment in 1999 by TXI Chaparral, the mill has manufactured world-class products, provided outstanding career opportunities, fostered strong community partnerships, and served as a leader in sustainability. Gerdau acquired the mill in September 2007.
— Chia Yuan Wang, president of Gerdau Long Steel North America
“For a quarter of a century, the Petersburg mill has made quality products that meet the highest industry standards,” said Chia Yuan Wang, president of Gerdau. “Our commitment to excellence has positioned Gerdau as an industry leader, with Petersburg’s products strengthening the world around us, including iconic projects like One World Trade Center and the Panama Canal expansion,” added Wang.
The Petersburg mill uses a raw material feedstock of recycled scrap metal to produce new structural steel products, including wide flange beams, H piling, and sheet piling. These products are used in applications including industrial and healthcare facilities, commercial buildings, and multi-family residential projects.
“At Gerdau, sustainability is more than a commitment—it’s a core value,” said Wang. “We have implemented numerous environmental initiatives aimed at reducing our footprint. From energy-efficient manufacturing processes to recycling and waste reduction programs, we are dedicated to ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come,” added Wang.
Today, structural steel from the Petersburg mill has the lowest embodied carbon in the U.S., based on mill Environmental Product Declaration data.
“Our success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our community partners,” said Jim Christina, vice president & general manager of the Petersburg mill. “We are deeply grateful for the strong relationships we have built with local businesses, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. Together, we have created job opportunities, supported local education and training programs, and contributed to the overall economic growth of our region,” added Christina.
“As we celebrate this significant milestone, we remain committed to our mission of delivering world-class products while empowering people who build the future. We look forward to many more years of innovation, growth, and success,” said Wang.
About Gerdau
Gerdau Long Steel North America (GLN) manufactures merchant bar, structural steel, piling, special bar quality and rebar products for the agricultural, automotive, civil construction, distribution, energy, industrial, and mining markets. GLN is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gerdau S.A.
