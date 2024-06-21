Shapiro Administration Highlights Proposed Investments in Our Main Streets and Downtowns at Connellsville Small Businesses

DCED Secretary Rick Siger visited some of the small businesses that are helping to fuel local and regional growth in Fayette County. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2024-25 budget proposal includes $25 million for the new Main Street Matters program to support the small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of the Commonwealth’s communities.

Connellsville, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined local leaders for a tour of small businesses in Connellsville, Fayette County, to highlight Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed investments in Pennsylvania’s main streets, downtown business districts, small businesses, and local communities.

To strengthen communities and main streets across the Commonwealth, Governor Shapiro has included a $25 million investment in his 2024-25 budget proposal for the new Main Street Matters program.

The new Main Street Matters program, which builds upon and modernizes the existing successes of the Keystone Communities program will be administered through DCED.

“Keystone Communities has been a great tool for our communities, but we must do more to support and create strong, resilient communities all across our Commonwealth,” said Secretary Rick Siger. “The Main Street Matters program will build on the success of existing programs while better supporting the modern needs of our regions. The Governor’s $25 million Main Street Matters proposal is an investment that will help Pennsylvania communities grow and thrive.”

Run by DCED, the Keystone Communities program encourages the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors that support the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life. Local governments, redevelopment and housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, community development corporations, and business, neighborhood, and downtown improvement districts are all eligible to apply for this grant funding.

Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger recently announced nearly $7 million in Keystone Communities grants to support 49 community improvement projects in 25 counties across the Commonwealth – after receiving 117 applications for the program requesting more than $24 million in funding. This demonstrates the clear need for more state investments in the growth and stability of neighborhoods, main streets, and downtown districts so that Pennsylvania’s communities and their residents can thrive.

During his visit to Connellsville, Secretary Siger and local leaders visited the Connellsville Canteen, Pat’s Bridal Boutique, T&A House of Treasures, Premiere Dance Center, Atkins Music Center, and The Entrepreneurship Center.

The Governor’s 2024-25 budget calls for significant investments directly tied back to Pennsylvania’s new Economic Development Strategy, announced earlier this year. In addition to the $25 million to create the Main Street Matters program, other proposed economic development investments in the Governor’s budget include: $500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania; $20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets; and $3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth.

Governor Shapiro knows that supporting our small businesses and commercial corridors is critical to our communities and economic success – and he and his Administration have been traveling the Commonwealth visiting Main Streets in Allentown, Bedford, Bethlehem, Ephrata, Franklin, Hazleton, Honesdale, Lemoyne, Lewisburg, Media, Mount Lebanon, New Cumberland, Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood, Somerset, West Philadelphia, and Wyomissing to promote his budget proposal.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Governor Josh Shapiro’s Budget website.

