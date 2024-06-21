American Rebel Signs Distribution Agreement with Dichello Distributors for the state of Connecticut

Nashville, TN, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of American Rebel Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com) and branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, is proud to announce a distribution agreement with Dichello Distributors (www.dichello.com) for the state of Connecticut. Dichello Distributors, Inc. began in the early 1930’s when Anthony Dichello began selling Hull’s beer, which was locally brewed in New Haven, using a horse and wagon from the backyard of the family’s homestead in Wallingford. Several years later, Anthony’s three sons, John, James, and Albert Dichello, began to work in the family business while their father, Anthony, operated a local package store. Though the original founders have passed on, the proud traditions, first born almost 90 years ago, continue today under the leadership of Gloria Hall, daughter of co-founder John Dichello, Sr. and her son John Hall.



“I am excited to announce a wholesale partnership with American Rebel to introduce their fine beer to the Connecticut marketplace,” said Dichello Distributors, Inc. President, John Hall. “There is no better time than now, to bring the people of Connecticut the very successful and rapidly growing American Rebel Light – America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer! Working closely with Andy Ross and the American Rebel team, Dichello Distributors has an aggressive strategy to quickly make this product available in the stores and bars of Connecticut this summer.”

“John Hall and Dichello Distributors are the perfect fit for American Rebel Light Lager,” said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. “John understands American Rebel’s target market and potential and we’re going to hit the ground running in Connecticut – the Constitution State. And to top it all off, John is an NHRA Pro-Stock Motorcycle Racer.”

For more information on American Rebel Light Beer, to sign up for updates when American Rebel Beer will be available in your area, and to get a free coozie, go to www.americanrebelbeer.com.

About Dichello Distributors, Inc.

Dichello Distributors, Inc. began in the early 1930’s when Anthony Dichello began selling Hull’s beer, which was locally brewed in New Haven, using a horse and wagon from the backyard of the family’s homestead in Wallingford. Several years later, Anthony’s three sons, John, James, and Albert Dichello, began to work in the family business while their father, Anthony, operated a local package store. During the 1940’s, the brothers acquired the distribution rights for the Anheuser Busch brands for Fairfield County. James Dichello took on the task of opening a distribution center in Norwalk to better service the market area while John Dichello Sr. remained in Wallingford. Many years later the Anheuser Busch brands were expanded to include all of New Haven County. Continued growth in both locations demanded more space and, in June of 1980, the Wallingford and Norwalk facilities were combined in a new warehouse constructed on Marsh Hill Road in Orange. Dichello continues to operate out of the Orange location. Though the original founders have passed on, the proud traditions, first born almost 90 years ago, continue today under the leadership of Gloria Hall, daughter of co-founder John Dichello, Sr. and her son John Hall. The Dichello company vision is to be considered by their peers, retailers, competitors, consumers, and employees as the BEST beverage distributor in Connecticut!

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued increase in revenues, actual receipt of funds under the Reg A Offering, effects of the offering on the trading price of our securities, implied or perceived benefits resulting from the receipt of funds from the offering, actual launch timing and availability of American Rebel Beer, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

info@americanrebel.com

Investor Relations:

Brian Prenoveau

MZ North America

+1 (561) 489-5315

AREB@mzgroup.us

Attachment