Got the Roughriders’ Home Game Hunger? Denny’s Canada has the perfect off-field play for Canadian Football fans

Regina, Saskatchewan, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In collaboration with the Saskatchewan Roughriders CFL team, Denny’s Canada is delighted to once again be fundraising for The Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation. For the full day prior to each home game in 2024, guests are invited to enjoy a $9.99 Riders Slam Special. $5 from each order will be donated to one of Saskatchewan’s premier organizations as they focus on supporting amateur sports, education, and health within local Saskatchewan communities. The beloved slam promotion will only be available to order in Denny’s Circle Drive, Lorne Avenue, Idylwyld, and Regina locations on the following 2024 dates: June 22, July 3, July 18, August 2, August 15, August 31, September 27, October 11, and October 25.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have a long and storied on-field tradition, being one of the oldest sports franchises established in North America. As a community-owned team, the foundation was created in 2019 by the Roughriders’ leadership group to enhance and further its community efforts across the province. They believe it’s their responsibility to make a positive impact in communities across the province, aiming to teach the Rider Nation youth skills such as leadership, resilience, and responsibility.





“The Rider Slam campaign at Denny's has been a wonderful addition to our Foundation’s community efforts. The day before every Roughrider home game, fans can come together to enjoy the Rider Slam meal, knowing that $5 from each meal sold supports the foundation,” shares Jonathon Halvorson, Development Manager with the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation. “This partnership has been instrumental in funding our Rider Reading program, promoting literacy and education among youth and children in Saskatchewan. We're grateful for Denny's and the incredible fans who make a positive impact through this initiative.”

Denny’s Canada has always been a place where everyone is welcome to come in, sit down, and connect. For over 70 years, they have worked with local and national charities to continuously raise money for causes that mean the most to their communities, believing that by actively engaging with guests, they can make a positive impact through collaboration with meaningful organizations. They also believe that local businesses and communities grow together when there is partnership and support.





“As a brand, Denny’s restaurants are always excited to support our local communities,” shares Robert Stroeder, Regional Manager with Denny’s Canada. “When we can combine that support with a unique and fun partnership that hits home for our teams, we can’t ask for much more! The Denny’s Riders Slam is a way to partner with an amazing organization (Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation) and support local youth by doing what we do best – We Love to Feed People! Stop by for a Riders Slam soon and help us support a great cause! Go Riders Go!”

For the full list of participating locations and to find out more details about this exciting partnership, please click here to visit the campaign page on Denny’s website.

Dencan Restaurants Inc., headquartered in Vancouver and owned by Northland Properties Corporation, currently operates and franchises 74 Denny’s restaurants across Canada. Part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny’s organization, Dencan Restaurants Inc. has a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.

