Elite Auctions Presents Rare 8,250-SF Luxury Turnkey Residence in Aspen, CO at Auction to the Highest Bidder on July 15

ASPEN, Colo., June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Auctions , a leader in luxury real estate auctions and marketing, is pleased to announce the upcoming auction without reserve of 845 Brush Creek Road in Aspen, Colorado , a newly renovated 8,250-square-foot, seven-bedroom, nine-bath luxury residence situated on 2.85 acres.



“The Aspen market, already one of the most sought-after luxury home destinations in the world, has been white-hot for the past several years following the pandemic,” said Randy Haddaway, Founder and CEO of Elite Auctions. “It’s rare to see what is essentially a new construction home come to market in this location at such an incredible value. What's more, the home comes fully furnished, including the art, so all you’ll need are the keys.”

Renovated from the ground-up in 2024, the reimagined residence features custom millwork, floor-to-ceiling windows, multiple patios and terraces, gym/rec room, a laundry room, a two-car garage (plus extra storage) and the finest finishes and energy-efficient appliances throughout. The home’s custom-built gourmet kitchen flows into the dining space and beyond dining, the large, double sided living room flows seamlessly onto the terrace for continued conversation and mingling. The home’s innovative smart home system allows residents to monitor and control everything from their smartphone, creating peace of mind while away or on the go.





Conveniently located between Aspen and Snowmass Village, residents will enjoy the area’s abundant, year-round active lifestyle that the region has to offer. The destination has everything to offer for both on- and off-season, including some of the best skiing in the world, designer boutiques, celebrity chef-driven restaurants, a budding nightlife scene, numerous arts and music festivals. If the home’s sweeping mountain and valley views aren’t enough, residents are minutes away from world-class hiking and biking trails, fly fishing and more.

“There is no address in Aspen that is completely customized and finished at this level and size at this price per square foot,” said David Lester of Lester Properties. “If a buyer traveled two miles up the road they would be looking at a price tag two times the price of this home. This home represents value and luxury living wrapped into one.”

Previews for the home take place weekly Thursday through Sunday beginning June 20th and ending July 14 from 1-4 p.m. MST. The auction will take place on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. MST, providing prospective buyers with the opportunity to bid on this exceptional property. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. MST. Broker participation is encouraged. Remote bids will be accepted by phone.

For more information about the auction or to schedule a private showing, please visit Elite Auctions website or contact Tara McLean of Elite Auctions at 844-94-ELITE or Tara@EliteAuctions.com.

IMAGES: To view and download images of 845 Brush Creek Road, please click here (photo credit: Mike Lyons): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wlMOwBIbeh03cLaSoD5T3euKujVuf2dw?usp=sharing

About ELITE AUCTIONS

Elite Auctions stands at the forefront of the luxury real estate market, offering an unparalleled auction experience that caters to a discerning global clientele. Renowned for our unwavering commitment to excellence and a revolutionary zeal for innovation, we redefine the real estate auction process. By fostering a transparent and swift transactional environment, we ensure that sellers and buyers find mutual benefit and satisfaction. Our esteemed collective of real estate auction specialists, digital marketing professionals, and seasoned auctioneers collaborates seamlessly to deliver extraordinary service, providing optimal returns for our clients' prestigious properties. Discover the Elite Auctions difference at www.eliteauctions.com



