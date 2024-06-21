Shellena Pitterson of Orchid Maids Honored with the Women Rising Award by the Women’s Business Development Council
Founder and owner of Orchid Maids, Shellena Pitterson, has been recognized with the prestigious Women Rising Award by the Women’s Business Development Council.NORWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchid Maids, a prominent cleaning service provider in Norwich and the nearby areas announces that its founder and owner, Shellena Pitterson, received the Women Rising Award from the Women’s Business Development Council in 2023. The award, given to women who have achieved significant success in business, was presented during a ceremony where former tennis star Katrina M. Adams delivered the keynote address, underscoring the event's importance.
The Women Rising Award honors female entrepreneurs who achieve their business goals and demonstrate a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and the highest quality of service. Shellena Pitterson’s achievement highlights her exceptional leadership at Orchid Maids, where she has built a reputation for outstanding service and rapport with her clients.
Orchid Maids has become a trusted name in Norwich, providing top-tier house cleaning services that prioritize efficiency, thoroughness, and client-specific needs. Under Shellena’s guidance, the company has flourished, embodying the spirit of innovation and customer care that the Women Rising Award celebrates.
"I am deeply honored to receive the Women Rising Award from the Women’s Business Development Council," said the CEO of Orchid Maids, Shellena Pitterson. "This recognition not only validates our hard work and dedication at Orchid Maids but also celebrates the impact that women can have in the business world. We strive every day to enhance every aspect of our service, and this award encourages us to continue our commitment to innovation in everything we do." Ms. Pitterson concluded.
About: Founded in 2019, Orchid Maids is a premier cleaning service provider based in Norwich, Canterbury, Windham, Griswold, Salem, Waterford, Montville, Franklin, and nearby areas in Connecticut. The company offers a range of cleaning services including house cleaning, deep cleaning, and move-in/out cleaning. They are renowned for their effortless booking process and commitment to 100% customer satisfaction, ensuring that every cleaning job meets the highest standards of quality and convenience.
For more info, visit: orchidmaids.com
Shellena Pitterson
Orchid Maids
+1 (860) 800-5958
contact@orchidmaids.com