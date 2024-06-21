2024-25 Minister’s Special Licence Auction (MSLA) Funding Recipients
STONY PLAIN, Alberta, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of our fellow Minister’s Special Licence (MSL) stakeholders, the Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS) is pleased to announce this year’s recipients for the 2024-25 Minister’s Special Licence Auction (MSLA) Grants.
The Minister’s Special Licence (MSL) has an amazing legacy in Alberta, having channelled millions of dollars into the conservation of Alberta’s fish and wildlife resources since 1995. The licences have been administered by various organizations over the years, but APOS took on the role for administering the auctioned permits in 2022. The corresponding resident draws remain with an organization selected by the Minister, currently the Alberta Conservation Association (ACA).
“The revenue generated through these special opportunities has incredible potential to enhance the health and habitat for the wildlife resources that we love and enjoy here in Alberta,” states APOS President, Corey Jarvis, “We appreciate all the constructive feedback received from our fellow stakeholders to shape this program for the future, so that program’s benefits from the MSLA are maximized back towards wildlife in Alberta.”
Grant decisions are made through a MSLA Grants Adjudication Committee, comprised of various educational institutions and hunting stakeholders in Alberta. Further refinements to better clarify process and eligibility are underway, and the process for 2025-26 MSLA grant application will be launched in July.
2024 MSLA Grant Recipients:
Alberta Conservation Association (ACA)
- ABHuntLog: A Tool for Hunters to Contribute to Wildlife Conservation- $40,000
- Pronghorn Winter Survival and Migration - $100,000
- Restoring Habitat for Mule Deer, Pronghorn, and Greater Sage Grouse in Southeastern Alberta - $36,480.69
Alberta Hunter Education Instructor Association (AHEIA)
- National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) - $15,000
- Outdoor Women's Program (OWP) - $15,000
- Youth Hunter Education Camp (YHEC) - $15,000
Alberta Trappers Association (ATA)
- Youth Camp and Winter Youth Mentoring - $15,000
Alberta Wildlife Federation (AWF)
- Pronghorn Antelope Migration Corridor Enhancement - $20,120
- Operation Grassland Community-Conserving and Enhancing Wildlife Habitat in Alberta's Grasslands - $48,000
Laval University
- Population Ecology and Demography of Mountain Goats in Alberta - $44,444
Sherwood Park Fish and Game Association (SPFGA)
- Introduction to Hunting - Level 1 - $15,000
University of Alberta
- Habitat Selection of Feral Horses and Cattle in Alberta's Foothills: Implications for Biodiversity - $46,000
- One Health Approaches for Coexistence with Urban Coyotes - $42,815.50
- Effects of Winter Severity of White-Tailed and Mule Deer Hunter Success in Alberta - $32,760
- Bighorn Habitat Use, Movement Ecology and Disease Risk - $59,190
University of Calgary
- Optimizing Invasive Wild Pig Control and Disease Prevention through Movement and Behavioural Patterns - $115,000
University of Montana
- Assessing the Effects of Disease on Western Alberta Elk - $77,849
Wild Sheep Foundation Alberta (WSFAB)
- WSFAB Youth Camps - Hinton and Kananaskis - $15,000
- Managing Disease Risk for Bighorn Sheep - M.Ovi Testing and Education - $62,500
- Bow Valley Mechanical Habitat Enhancement - $150,000
About the Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS)
The Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS) was established as a delegated administrative organization (DAO) for the Government of Alberta in 1997. APOS’ delegated responsibilities include licensing the province’s guides and professional outfitters, managing the distribution of big game allocations and waterfowl privileges, and holding members accountable to a Code of Ethics. We also provide members with access to competitive liability insurance, a voice within government, and advocacy on key issues.
Contact:
Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS)
#100, 3802 - 49 Avenue
Stony Plain, AB T7Z 2J7
P: (780) 414-0249
info@apos.ab.ca
www.apos.ab.ca
@ComeHuntAlberta