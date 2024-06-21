St. Albans Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Wanted Person // Richford
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2004124
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/20/24 10:46 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Thomas St. Ext., Richford, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Wanted Person
ACCUSED: Ruben Soto
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/20/24 at approximately 10:46 AM, Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Richford for a family fight. Investigation has revealed that Ruben Soto assaulted a family member. Soto was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant for Domestic Assault, and additionally charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Soto was held without bail at the Northwest Correctional Center. Please contact the court for arraignment time.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Center
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.