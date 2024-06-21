Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,724 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Wanted Person // Richford

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2004124

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Corporal Adam Marchand                          

STATION:    St. Albans                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 6/20/24  10:46 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Thomas St. Ext., Richford, Vermont

VIOLATION:  1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Wanted Person

 

ACCUSED:    Ruben Soto                                           

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Richford, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Richford, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 6/20/24 at approximately 10:46 AM, Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Richford for a family fight.  Investigation has revealed that Ruben Soto assaulted a family member.  Soto was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant for Domestic Assault, and additionally charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.  Soto was held without bail at the Northwest Correctional Center.  Please contact the court for arraignment time.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION:      Northwest Correctional Center

BAIL:  Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Wanted Person // Richford

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more