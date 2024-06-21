St. Albans Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Wanted Person // Richford

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2004124

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6/20/24 10:46 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Thomas St. Ext., Richford, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Wanted Person

ACCUSED: Ruben Soto

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/20/24 at approximately 10:46 AM, Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Richford for a family fight. Investigation has revealed that Ruben Soto assaulted a family member. Soto was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant for Domestic Assault, and additionally charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Soto was held without bail at the Northwest Correctional Center. Please contact the court for arraignment time.

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Center

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.