Market mixed as foreign bloc net withdraws more than VNĐ1 trillion

HÀ NỘI — Shares were mixed on Friday as a profit-taking came to the fore after recent rallies weighed on the market.

The VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) finished the day at 1,282.02 points, down 0.28 points, or 0.02 per cent. The reversal ended a three-day rising streak.

On the southern bourse, the breadth was negative as 161 stocks ticked down while 159 increased. Liquidity hovered above VNĐ21 trillion (US$826.5 million) but decreased by 9.9 per cent from the previous session.

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE by market capitalisation, also decreased 2.43 points, or 0.18 per cent, down to 1,319.93 points. The number of gainers surpassed decliners in the VN30 basket by 18 to seven, while five stocks ended flat.

Large-cap stocks in manufacturing and banking sectors led the market's downturn with Hòa Phát Group (HPG) posting the biggest fall in the market capitalisation, down 1.02 per cent.

It was followed by Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDB), Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB), Vinhomes JSC (VHM), Vinhomes JSC (VHM) and Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TCB). All the stocks dipped in a range of 0.6-1.91 per cent.

The index pared losses thanks to weaker bottom fishing demand. Liên Việt Post Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPB) was the biggest gainer with an increase of 6.47 per cent, contributing more than 1.1 points to the VN-Index.

It was followed by FPT Corporation (FPT), up more than two per cent, Vietnam Rubber Group - Joint Stock Company (GVR), increased 1.62 per cent and Viet Nam National Petroleum Group (PLX), which rose 2.42 per cent.

The Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) index finished higher on Friday afternoon, increasing 0.16 per cent to 244.36 points.

During the session, more than VNĐ1.4 trillion worth of shares were traded, equivalent to a trading volume of nearly 75 million shares on the northern bourse.

Foreign investors extended their net selling spree as they net sold over VNĐ1 trillion on HoSE. They also net sold VNĐ34.6 billion on HNX. — VNS