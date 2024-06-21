RN and Coach Lisbeth Overton to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WEST EDINA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, George Clooney, and Kathleen Turner have in common? They suffer from Cervical Dystonia, which affects an estimated 60,000 people every year. Lisbeth Overton, RN and coach is on a mission to help women overcome the pain, anxiety, and fear of this mysterious and debilitating condition.

“Cervical Dystonia is a neurological disorder, also known as a movement disorder, where communication from the brain to the body does not work properly and causes muscle spasms in the neck which creates abnormal postures and movements. The head can position itself in a forward, backward, left or right lateral position and remain stuck. The presentation can also involve twisting of the neck. A person can also have a head tremor where the head is moving involuntarily with repetitive movements. Cervical Dystonia affects women twice as often as men and tends to occur between the ages of 40 and 60. We don’t really know why people have this condition,” explains Lisbeth. The biggest problem is that we don’t yet have a diagnostic tool other than the patient’s report and physical exam to diagnose this condition.”

People typically suffer with the symptoms for an average of eight years before they’re properly diagnosed. This is largely due to medical professionals not knowing what Cervical Dystonia is. When someone reports their symptoms, medical professionals are stumped and may refer the patient to a psychiatrist to evaluate their mental state. So far, there is no cure and the only FDA approved treatments are botulinum toxin injections and Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). There is no guarantee that either treatment will prove helpful.

Lisbeth explains, “When you have a condition that you have literally no control over, planing your day can become difficult. The disorder is very complex in terms of psychological, emotional, and spiritual effects.”

Lisbeth has been living with Cervical Dystonia for eight years. “As a registered nurse for 26 years, I had never heard of this. I became aware one night sitting on the couch with my husband when my head just turned to the left by itself. My first response was to pretend it didn’t happen. But as time progressed, I couldn’t continue to ignore it. Simple tasks we don’t think about, like drinking coffee, became uncomfortable. I would tip my head back to drink and my neck felt like it was going off track. I went to my doctor, who referred me to a neurologist, who told me I had Cervical Dystonia.

I made the mistake of going home to Google it, and basically, all I saw was a future of being disabled, depressed, and anxious. My neurologist prescribed Botox. When I went to my first appointment to get the Botox I excitedly shared I planned to do physical therapy and he replied, “that won’t help you”. That’s when I thought to myself, ‘Haven’t you heard of the placebo effect?’ At that moment, I felt that he might as well have said, ‘Your’ life is over.’ That was the beginning of eight dark years. Luckily what seemed like the end of a great life was just the beginning of a uplifting life transformation.”

As a nurse who is living with Cervical Dystonia, Lisbeth is uniquely qualified to help. “I share my experiences and tell clients their diagnosis isn’t the end of their journey, more like the very beginning. To begin, I offer a free Five Day Challenge to demonstrate how with practice and awareness, you can shift your focus from how bad this condition is to simple ways to allow your well being right alongside this condition. In any work I do with my clients, I am sharing from my framework, the Eight Pillars of Well-Being, which is fundamental to guide an individual through simple practices that support their well being and vitality that sets them up for inevitable success regardless of their circumstances. For example, the first pillar is environment. Many of us have no idea how the environment influences our wellbeing. When you know how to bolster and add in simple things to improve your environment everything begins to shift toward ease and this feeling of being supported along the journey. This reduces anxiety and stress and allows the body to feel safe in its environment which is fundamental to healing of any kind. This also frees up more energy through the day. In my 12-week coaching program I meet with clients once a week on Zoom for an hour. They have access to the Eight Pillars of Well-Being content online, in addition we work together to help release trapped emotions, any imbalances in the body, and last but not least limiting beliefs that are keeping them tied to their pain and their past.”

“I also offer a podcast, A Divine Twist, to shine a light on Cervical Dystonia by interviewing people living with this, as well researchers and providers who are in the trenches working with the condition. The Dystonia Medical Research Foundation is doing a lot of work to find a cure, and as you might imagine, it’s fairly difficult to study because the brain is so complex with so many moving parts that talk to one another.”

Lisbeth is helping organize Zoo Day in the Twin Cities this year. Zoo Day is a fun way to increase awareness, to celebrate those living with Dystonia, and to raise money for The Dystonia Medical Research Foundation. Lisbeth believes in supporting research to help find a cure and continuing to spread awareness about this condition so that individuals don’t feel so isolated and alone on their journey. “The pain always becomes worse with stress, so if you’re not addressing your mental and emotional health, you typically experience more pain. This is where I can make a huge difference, supporting clients to address their emotions in a way that’s efficacious, easy, and fun.”

Lisbeth has come to understand that her diagnosis was a blessing. “The ability to see life through a different lens is amazing. As Wayne Dyer tells us, ‘When you change the way you look at things, the things that you look at change.’ I found that to be absolutely 100% correct. Beginning with just a kernel of belief, everyone living with Cervical Dystonia can have a new and exciting relationship with their bodies. If I can help one person improve their Dystonia journey, shortening the gap between diagnosis and feeling peace about their condition I feel really good about that!”

Close Up Radio will feature Lisbeth Overton, RN and Coach in interviews with Jim Masters on Tuesday, June 25th at 2pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday, July 2nd at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Lisbeth Overton, please visit https://www.cervicaldystoniacoach.com