Proximity and Displacement Sensors Market Set for Steady Growth, Forecasted to Reach $12.66 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for proximity and displacement sensors, essential devices in various manufacturing applications, is experiencing rapid growth. These sensors, crucial for measuring distances without physical contact, find extensive use in industrial automation, automotive, and electronics sectors.

Market Size and Growth

The market size for proximity and displacement sensors has surged in recent years, reaching $7.82 billion in 2023 and expected to rise to $8.65 billion in 2024, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the proliferation of smartphones and tablets, the growing demand for energy-efficient equipment such as elevators and escalators, and the increasing adoption of sensors in consumer electronics.

The market is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years, reaching $12.66 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.0%. Factors driving this growth include the expansion of industrial automation, the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), urbanization trends, and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles.

Key Drivers

The adoption of electric cars is expected to be a significant driver for the proximity and displacement sensors market. These vehicles, powered by electric motors and rechargeable batteries instead of internal combustion engines, benefit from sensors that enhance safety and efficiency. Proximity sensors assist in parking, collision avoidance, and optimizing battery usage through precise measurement of distances and object detection. According to the International Energy Agency, global electric car sales exceeded 10 million in 2022, marking a 55% increase from 2021, and are projected to reach around 65% of total car sales by 2030.

Major Players and Trends

Leading companies in the proximity and displacement sensors market, such as Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, and Honeywell International Inc., are focusing on developing innovative technologies to boost profitability. One such advancement is flight sense technology, which utilizes Time-of-Flight (ToF) principles to measure distances accurately. For instance, STMicroelectronics N.V. recently launched the FlightSense multi-zone distance sensor, leveraging ToF technology to provide precise measurements between the sensor and an object. This sensor, capable of producing a 64-zone mini-depth map, offers multi-target detection, smudge resistance, and low power consumption, making it suitable for various applications.

Market Segmentation

The proximity and displacement sensors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Fixed Distance, Variable Distance

2) By Technology: Inductive, Capacitive, Photoelectric, Magnetic, Other Technologies

3) By End User: Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Food And Beverage, Other End Users

Regional Insights

North America emerged as the largest region in the proximity and displacement sensors market in 2023. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

