Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) IT Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) IT market is set to witness robust growth, expanding from $22.73 billion in 2023 to an estimated $32.07 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth is attributed to various factors, including the increasing demand for autonomous cars, the rising adoption of industrial IoT (IIoT), and the growing need for cloud-based solutions.

Rising Demand for Digital Transformation Drives Market Growth

The adoption of digital transformation is a key driver propelling the growth of the PLM IT market. Digital transformation involves integrating digital technologies, processes, and strategies across all organizational aspects. This integration enhances PLM IT by seamlessly integrating design, production, and maintenance processes for efficient and collaborative product development.

Market Trends

Digital transformation is gaining traction due to technological advancements and its recognized benefits across industries. It enhances product lifecycle management by optimizing processes and improving collaboration, leading to better product outcomes and customer satisfaction. For example, global end-user spending on public cloud services is expected to rise significantly, reaching £477.7 billion ($524.41 billion) in 2023 from £395.7 billion ($434.40 billion) in 2022.

Key Players

Key players in the PLM IT market, such as Hewlett-Packard Company, Accenture plc, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Atos SE, Dassault Systèmes SE, Synopsys Inc., Autodesk Inc., ANSYS Inc., Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc., IFS AB, PTC Inc.

Segments:

The product life-cycle management (PLM) IT market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Functions: System Engineering (SE), Product Portfolio Management (PPM), Product Design, Manufacturing Process Management (MPM)

3) By Application: Information Technology (IT), Telecommunication, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America dominated the PLM IT market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and high adoption rates of digital transformation. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, offering significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

