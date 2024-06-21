Personal Health Record (PHR) Software Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Personal Health Record Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $14.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal health record (PHR) software market refers to digital tools or platforms designed to allow individuals to manage and store their health-related information electronically. This software helps improve communication, care coordination, and public health, empowering individuals to take control of their health.

Market Size and Growth

The personal health record software market has experienced strong growth, with the market size expected to reach $10.14 billion in 2024, up from $9.20 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as market demand and supply, government initiatives, integration with traditional record-keeping, increased chronic disease management, and consumer demand for accessible healthcare information.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global personal health record software market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13910&type=smp

Steady Growth Expected in the Next Few Years

The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $14.64 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.6%. Factors driving this growth include increasing demand for centralizing and streamlining healthcare information, rising initiatives to promote patient-centric care, increasing awareness and adoption among consumers.

Growing Demand for Digital Health Solutions Driving Market Growth

The growing demand for digital health solutions, which integrate technology and digital tools into healthcare delivery, is expected to propel the growth of the personal health record software market. These solutions empower patients, improve care coordination, enhance clinical decision-making, and promote better health outcomes.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the personal health record software market, such as GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, and Allscripts, are focusing on developments in AI advancement software, such as AWS HealthScribe. This software automatically creates clinical documentation from patient-clinician conversations, enhancing consultation efficiency and boosting medical scribe workflow efficiency.

Market Segmentation

The personal health record software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software And Mobile Applications, Service

2) By Deployment: Cloud-Based, Web-Based

3) By Architecture: Payer-Tethered, Provider-Tethered, Standalone

Geographical Insights

North America was the largest region in the personal health record software market in 2023. Other regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global personal health record software market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-health-record-software-global-market-report

Personal Health Record Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Personal Health Record Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on personal health record software market size, personal health record software market drivers and trends, personal health record software market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The personal health record software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

