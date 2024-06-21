Beauty Devices Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global beauty device market is projected to grow from $44.84 billion in 2023 to $51.86 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 15.7%. This significant growth can be attributed to trends in personalization, sustainability, health and wellness, virtual consultations, and the integration of beauty devices with wearables. By 2028, the market is anticipated to reach $92.55 billion, driven by increasing disposable income, an aging population, celebrity endorsements, consumer education, and retail expansion.

Increasing Number of Cosmetic Procedures Fuels Market Growth

The surge in cosmetic procedures is a major driver of the beauty device market. Technological advancements have made cosmetic surgeries safer, less invasive, and more affordable, contributing to their popularity. Beauty devices are integral to these procedures, providing innovative solutions that enhance aesthetic treatments. For instance, in 2022, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons reported a 102% increase in cosmetic procedures from the previous year, totaling 31,057. This rise underscores the growing demand for beauty devices in the cosmetic industry.

Key Players and Technological Innovations

Major companies in the beauty device market include Johnson & Johnson, Hitachi Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Company, MTG Co. Ltd., Unilever plc, Panasonic Corporation, L'Oréal S.A., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shiseido, and Amorepacific Corporation. These companies are focusing on product innovation to enhance their market presence. For example, in December 2023, Geske, a German beauty technology company, launched the SmartAppGuided app. This app provides directions and instructions for various beauty devices, offering personalized beauty treatments. It supports over 150 SmartAppGuided skincare products and more than 250 high-tech beauty devices, exemplifying the industry's commitment to technological advancement.

Market Trends and Segments

Key trends shaping the beauty device market include at-home treatments, tech integration, multi-functionality, and continuous product launches. These trends are meeting the growing consumer demand for convenient, effective, and innovative beauty solutions.

Segments:

• Product Type: Hair Care Devices, Facial Devices, Skin Care Devices, Oral Care Devices, Eye Care Devices

• Gender: Female, Male

• End Users: Commercial Or Professional, Domestic Or Personalized Or Homecare

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific on the Rise

North America was the largest region in the beauty devices market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

