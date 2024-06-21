Yeast Infection Treatment Market Set to Expand, Expected to Reach $5.53 Billion by 2028

Yeast Infection Treatment Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The yeast infection treatment market has shown robust growth in recent years, projected to increase from $4.02 billion in 2023 to $4.33 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. It will grow to $5.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of yeast infections, heightened awareness about fungal infections, aging populations, increased healthcare spending globally, and the development of new antifungal medications.

Rise in Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases Driving Market Growth

The rise in autoimmune diseases, where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells, tissues, and organs, is a significant factor propelling the yeast infection treatment market forward. These conditions often lead to recurrent yeast infections, necessitating effective management through antifungal treatments. For instance, the prevalence of type 1 diabetes (T1DM), a condition linked with recurring yeast infections, is expected to increase significantly by 2040, indicating a growing patient pool requiring targeted treatment strategies.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., and others are focusing on innovation to gain a competitive edge. Innovations include the introduction of non-azole oral antifungals like BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets), approved for both treating and reducing recurrent vaginal yeast infections. Such advancements are reshaping the market dynamics and addressing the limited treatment options available for patients with recurrent infections.

Trends in the Forecast Period

In the forecast period leading up to 2028, the yeast infection treatment market is expected to witness several trends, including advancements in genomic research, development of precise diagnostic tools, technological innovations in treatment methods, increased R&D investments, and strategic collaborations among key players.

Market Segments

• Type: Powders, Creams Or Ointments, Tablets Or Capsules, Other Types

• Treatment: Medical Treatment, Surgery

• Indication: Genital Candidiasis, Invasive Candidiasis, Oropharyngeal Or Esophageal Candidiasis (Thrush), Other Indications

• Route Of Administration: Oral, Topical, IV (Intravenous) Or IM (Intramuscular), Other Routes Of Administration

• Application: Retail Pharmacies Or Drug Stores, Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Online Sales, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth

North America dominated the yeast infection treatment market in 2023, driven by high healthcare expenditures and advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region, supported by increasing healthcare awareness, rising disposable incomes, and expanding access to healthcare facilities.

Yeast Infection Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Yeast Infection Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on yeast infection treatment market size, yeast infection treatment market drivers and trends, yeast infection treatment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The yeast infection treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

