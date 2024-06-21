Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market Updates 2024 : growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market Updates 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global nerve repair and regeneration industry generated $6.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in prevalence of neurological & epidemic disorders and surge in geriatric population that need nerve repair and regeneration therapy drive the global nerve repair and regeneration market. However, high cost associated with neurostimulator devices and lack of skilled professionals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in awareness among people and increase in expenditure on healthcare would open new opportunities in the future.

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market is projected to reach $12.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The biomaterials segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The direct neuropathy segment would portray the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

By product, the biomaterials segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, due to increase in target population base and increase in awareness among patients. However, the neuromodulation surgery devices segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global nerve repair and regeneration market, owing to increase in consumer awareness about nerve repair and advent of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector.

Nerve repair and regeneration offers products such as neurostimulation, neuromodulator, and biomaterial devices. These devices are used to treat traumatic or neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and multiple system atrophy. The brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves are fragile in nature & easily damaged, and hence can interfere with the brain's ability to communicate with muscles and organs. Nerve repair and regeneration products repair these damages.

By Product:

Biomaterials

Neuromodulation Surgery Devices

By Surgery:

Stem Cell Therapy

Neuromodulation Surgery

Direct Neuropathy

Nerve Grafting

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest Fo Lamea)

Key market players:

Abbott Laboratories

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Boston scientific Inc.

Axogenic

Medtronic plc

Checkpoint Surgical

Stryker Corporation

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance

Polyganics

OrthoMed, Inc.

