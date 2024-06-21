Pediatric Heart Valve Repair And Replacement Market to Reach $3.77 Billion by 2028

Pediatric Heart Valve Repair And Replacement Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pediatric heart valve repair and replacement market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising prevalence of congenital heart defects. The market size is expected to reach $3.36 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 3.9% from $3.23 billion in 2023. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $3.77 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.9%.

Rising Congenital Heart Defects Drive Market Growth

The increasing incidence of congenital heart defects (CHDs) is a major factor propelling the pediatric heart valve repair and replacement market. These procedures help improve heart function, prevent complications, and enhance the quality of life for affected children. For instance, the American Heart Association reports that over 2.4 million Americans live with CHDs, and roughly 40,000 infants in the United States are born with cardiac defects each year. As the prevalence of CHDs rises, so does the demand for pediatric heart valve repair and replacement procedures.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the pediatric heart valve repair and replacement market, such as Abbott Laboratories and Medtronic plc, Labcor Laboratórios Ltda, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bracco Group, are actively pursuing strategic partnerships to address the unique needs of pediatric cardiac care. These partnerships leverage each other's strengths and resources for mutual benefit.

For instance, in August 2023, PolyVascular, a US medical technology manufacturer, partnered with CobiCure, a US-based pediatric-focused organization, to advance a novel approach to pediatric heart valve repair. This collaboration aims to provide a non-surgical solution for congenital heart defects in children, eliminating the need for multiple open-heart surgeries and associated complications as traditional valves become outgrown.

Segments Driving the Market

The pediatric heart valve repair and replacement market is segmented by various factors:

By Product: Heart Valve Repair, Mechanical Heart Valves, Bioprosthetic Heart Valves, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI)

By Indication: Congenital Heart Defects, Heart Muscle Disease, Atresia, Arrhythmias, Other Cardiac Disorders

By End-User: Hospitals, Independent Cardiac Catheterization Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

North America Leads the Market

North America was the dominant region in the pediatric heart valve repair and replacement market in 2023. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

