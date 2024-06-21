Global Acrylic Water-Based Paints Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Acrylic Water-Based Paints Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The acrylic water based paints market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $44.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acrylic water-based paints market is projected to grow from $31.81 billion in 2023 to $33.92 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The market is anticipated to reach $44.05 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing construction activities and rising demand for eco-friendly products.

Increasing Construction Activities Propel Market Growth

The increasing construction activities are expected to propel the growth of the acrylic water-based paint market going forward. Construction activities refer to tasks involved in creating, renovating, or modifying buildings, infrastructure, and other structures. The increasing number of construction projects is due to growing urbanization, infrastructure development projects, and expanding real estate markets, which fuel the demand for water-based acrylic paints. Construction projects often involve renovation, refurbishment, and maintenance activities to enhance the appearance and functionality of existing structures. Acrylic water-based paints are used for both interior and exterior applications in construction projects. For instance, in November 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based national statistical institute, the total construction of new orders in Great Britain saw a 3.9% (£393 million) increase in Quarter 3 of 2023 compared to Quarter 2 of the same year. This rise was predominantly driven by significant increases in public other new orders and infrastructure new orders, which surged by 23.7% (£265 million) and 14.3% (£204 million), respectively. Therefore, increasing construction activities are driving the acrylic water-based paint market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the acrylic water-based paints market include BASF SE, Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Masco Corporation, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Co. Ltd., Diamond Vogel Paints, Valspar Corporation, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Asian Paints Limited, Jotun A/S, Cromology, Hempel A/S, DAW SE, Benjamin Moore And Co., Dunn-Edwards Corporation, Teknos Group, Tikkurila, Kelly-Moore Paints, Flugger Group, Tamiya Incorporated, Musashi Paint Co. Ltd., and Meffert AG Farbwerke.

Trends in the Forecast Period

Companies operating in the acrylic water-based paint market focus on technology-driven improvements with bio-based technology, incorporating natural plant-derived ingredients to replace petroleum-based resins. This bio-based technology innovation aims to reduce the carbon footprint of paint production while offering environmentally sustainable solutions for consumers. For instance, in January 2023, PT Mowilex Indonesia, an Indonesia-based company that manufactures premium paints and coatings, launched Naturalle Paint, a water-based acrylic binder with bio-based technology that contains 28% renewable raw materials. This innovative paint removes formaldehyde from indoor air by utilizing plant-based elements, improving indoor air quality with its zero-VOC formulation and ability to absorb formaldehyde. Naturalle paint is environmentally friendly and features a formaldehyde abatement capability that can enhance indoor air quality.

Segments:

Component: Pigment, Binder, Other Component

Substrate Material: Metal, Paper, Wood, Canvas, Fabric, Glass, Other Substrate Materials

Application: Skirting Board, Metal Appliances, Outdoor Furniture, Architectural Paints, Bridges, Other Applications

End-Use Industry: Building And Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Textile, Footwear, Furniture, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the acrylic water-based paints market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading the market. The regions covered in the acrylic water-based paints market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Acrylic Water Based Paints Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Acrylic Water Based Paints Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on acrylic water based paints market size, acrylic water based paints market drivers and trends, acrylic water based paints market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The acrylic water based paints market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

