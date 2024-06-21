Pig Farming Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2024-2030
Stay up to date with Pig Farming Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Pig Farming market size is estimated to increase by USD 135.8 Billion at a CAGR of 17.42% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 105.6 Billion. Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Pig Farming Market 2024-2030. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: WH Group (China), Danish Crown (Denmark), Smithfield Foods (United States), JBS S.A. (Brazil), CP Group (Thailand), NongHyup Agribusiness Group (South Korea), Vion Food Group (Netherlands), Miratorg Agribusiness Holding (Russia), Tönnies Group (Germany), Charoen Pokphand Foods (Thailand), Seaboard Corporation (United States), Tyson Foods (United States), Agropur Cooperative (Canada)
This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share, and contact information of various regional, international, and local vendors of Pig Farming Market. The market proposition is frequently developing ahead with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with international vendors based on reliability, quality, and modernism in technology.
Market Trends:
• The trend towards sustainable and environmentally friendly pig farming practices is growing. This includes waste management, efficient resource utilization, and reduced carbon footprint.
• Consumer awareness and concerns about animal welfare are influencing farming practices. Pig farming operations that prioritize animal health, comfort, and humane treatment are gaining attention.
• Some pig farming operations are adopting vertical integration strategies, where a single company manages multiple stages of the supply chain, from breeding to processing and distribution.
Market Drivers:
• As the global population continues to grow, the demand for protein sources like pork is increasing, driving the expansion of pig farming.
• Urbanization and changing dietary preferences in many regions are leading to higher meat consumption, including pork.
• Economic growth in developing countries is linked to increased meat consumption, creating a demand for efficient pig farming practices.
Market Opportunities:
• The growing global population and rising income levels are driving the demand for meat, including pork, particularly in emerging markets.
• Opportunities exist in the production of processed pork products like sausages, bacon, and ham, which are popular choices for convenience foods.
• Pig farming operations in regions with surplus pork production can tap into international markets, provided they meet regulatory and quality standards.
Market Challenges:
• Pig farming can be vulnerable to disease outbreaks, such as African Swine Fever, which can impact production and trade.
• Managing waste, reducing emissions, and minimizing the environmental impact of pig farming pose challenges.
• Meeting various regulations related to animal health, food safety, and environmental standards can be complex and costly.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Pig Farming market segments by Types: Farrow-to-Finish Farms, Farrowing Farms, Nursery Farms, Others
Detailed analysis of Pig Farming market segments by Applications: Commercial Breeds, Heritage Breeds) by Housing Systems (Indoor Systems, Outdoor Systems
Major Key Players of the Market: WH Group (China), Danish Crown (Denmark), Smithfield Foods (United States), JBS S.A. (Brazil), CP Group (Thailand), NongHyup Agribusiness Group (South Korea), Vion Food Group (Netherlands), Miratorg Agribusiness Holding (Russia), Tönnies Group (Germany), Charoen Pokphand Foods (Thailand), Seaboard Corporation (United States), Tyson Foods (United States), Agropur Cooperative (Canada)
Regional Analysis for Pig Farming Market:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2019-2023
Base year – 2023
Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]
**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players.
