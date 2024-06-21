Global LTCC Market Size, Emerging Trends, Technological Advancements, and Business Strategies 2024-2030
Global LTCC Market was estimated to be worth USD 1616.02 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.37% from 2024 to 2031.
Global LTCC Market was estimated to be worth USD 1616.02 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.37% from 2024 to 2031.
LTCC stands for Low-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic. It is a technology used in the manufacturing of electronic components, particularly in microelectronics and RF (Radio Frequency) applications. LTCC involves the co-firing of ceramic materials at relatively low temperatures (usually below 1000°C) to create a multi-layered structure with embedded conductive traces and vias. LTCC technology offers several advantages such as high reliability, excellent electrical performance, good thermal stability, and miniaturization capabilities. It is commonly used in the production of antennas, filters, sensors, and other high-frequency applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of LTCC in global, including the following market information:
Global LTCC Market Revenue, 2018-2023, 2024-2029, ($ millions)
Global LTCC Market Sales, 2018-2023, 2024-2029, (K Units)
The global LTCC market had sales of around 1,020 K units in 2018, which increased to around 1,120 K units in 2019. In 2020, the market faced some challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted the overall demand for LTCC products. However, the market is expected to recover in the coming years with a projected CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2025.
Global main manufacturers of LTCC include Murata, Kyocera (AVX) and TDK Corporation, etc. The top three players hold a share about 56%. Japan is the largest producer, holds a share around 52%, followed by China Taiwan and Europe, with share 29% and 6%, separately. The largest market is China, has a share about 28%, followed by Japan and North America, with around 17% and 13% market share respectively.
We surveyed the LTCC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Consumer electronics is the largest application segment for LTCC, followed by automotive, telecommunications, aerospace & defense, and others.
The demand for LTCC substrates is increasing due to the rising demand for 5G technology, electric vehicles, and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Total Market by Segment:
Global LTCC Market, by Type, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LTCC Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2022 (%)
➡️LTCC Components
➡️LTCC Ceramic Substrates
➡️LTCC Modules
➡️LTCC Ceramic Shell/Housings
Global LTCC Market, by Application, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LTCC Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2022 (%)
➡️Consumer Electronics
➡️Aerospace and Military
➡️Automobile Electronics
➡️Others
Global LTCC Market, by Function, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LTCC Market Segment Percentages, by Function, 2022 (%)
➡️Filters
➡️Couplers
➡️Duplexers
➡️Power Amplifiers
➡️Others
Global LTCC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2023 (%)
➡️North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
➡️Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
➡️Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
➡️South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)
➡️The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
key players include:
➡️Murata Manufacturing
➡️Kyocera (AVX)
➡️TDK Corporation
➡️Mini-Circuits
➡️Taiyo Yuden
➡️Samsung Electro-Mechanics
➡️Yokowo
➡️KOA (Via Electronic)
➡️Hitachi Metals
➡️Nikko
➡️Adamant Namiki
➡️Bosch
➡️IMST GmbH
➡️API Technologies (CMAC)
➡️Selmic
➡️NEO Tech
➡️NTK/NGK
➡️Raltron Electronics
➡️NeoCM
➡️ACX Corp
➡️Yageo (Chilisin)
➡️Walsin Technology
➡️GSC-Tech Corp
➡️Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics
➡️Microgate
➡️BDStar (Glead)
➡️Fenghua Advanced Technology
➡️YanChuang Optoelectronic Technology
➡️CETC 43rd Institute
➡️Elit Fine Ceramics
➡️Shenzhen Zhenhuafu Electronics
➡️Zhuzhou Hondda Electronics
➡️SoarTech
➡️Tensky
This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for LTCC, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding LTCC.
