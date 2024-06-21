Twelfth meeting of the industry stakeholder platform on the operation of the centralised procedure for human medicines, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 19 June 2024, 13:00 (CEST) to 19 June 2024, 18:00 (CEST)
EMA is hosting the twelfth industry stakeholder platform on the operation of the centralised procedure for human medicines on 19 June 2024.
This will be the twelfth in a series of regular meetings between regulators and representatives of industry stakeholder organisations, aiming to foster a constructive exchange on general updates and more focused discussions on specific processes and issues to support continuous improvement.
This meeting will focus on:
- updates on ongoing work on use of patient experience data and patient engagement in the centralised procedure;
- digitalisation (PMS) and IRIS product life cycle management roll-out.
- information on the initiative to increase the capacity of the EU medicines regulatory network (IncreaseNet);
- lifecycle management of combination products at post-authorisation;
- EMA's website;
- submission preparedness on good manufacturing practice (GMP) aspects;
- general update on procedural aspects on the centralised procedure;
- EFPIA will also share results of an internal survey on selected aspects of the centralised procedure and other EMA procedures.