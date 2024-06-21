Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Poised for Rapid Growth, Expected to Reach $42.59 Billion by 2028

Healthcare Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare cybersecurity market is projected to grow from $20.59 billion in 2023 to $23.86 billion in 2024, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. It will grow to $42.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.This growth is driven by increased cyber attacks, heightened security concerns, and collaborative efforts to fortify healthcare cybersecurity infrastructure. Factors such as advanced digital technologies and robust healthcare systems further bolster market expansion.

Rising Cyber Threats Fuel Market Expansion

The surge in cyber attacks underscores the critical need for healthcare cybersecurity solutions. These attacks, aimed at disrupting operations and compromising sensitive patient data, highlight the importance of safeguarding medical records and maintaining uninterrupted healthcare services. According to Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., the healthcare sector witnessed an 11% rise in cyberattacks, averaging 1613 incidents weekly in 2023 alone.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the healthcare cybersecurity market, including Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Palo Alto Networks Inc., are actively innovating to enhance IoT security solutions. For instance, Palo Alto Networks Inc. launched Medical IoT Security, a zero-trust system offering automatic threat detection and advanced threat protection for medical devices, ensuring secure healthcare interactions.

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the healthcare cybersecurity market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are available in the complete market report.

Healthcare Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Healthcare Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on healthcare cybersecurity market size, healthcare cybersecurity market drivers and trends, healthcare cybersecurity market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The healthcare cybersecurity market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

