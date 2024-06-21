B2B Payment Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players: Visa, Payoneer, Fiserv
The B2B Payment market size is estimated to increase by USD 185.49 Trillion at a CAGR of 12.4% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 85.4 Trillion. Latest Study on Industrial Growth of B2B Payment Market 2024-2030. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (United States), Visa Inc. (United States), Mastercard Incorporated (United States), American Express Company (United States), Square, Inc. (United States), Stripe Inc. (United States), Payoneer Inc. (United States), Adyen NV (Netherlands), Worldpay Inc. (United Kingdom), Fiserv, Inc. (United States)
This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share, and contact information of various regional, international, and local vendors of B2B Payment Market. The market proposition is frequently developing ahead with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with international vendors based on reliability, quality, and modernism in technology.
Market Trends:
• Businesses are increasingly adopting digital payment solutions to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and reduce manual work associated with traditional payment methods.
• The demand for instant payment processing is growing, leading to the development of real-time payment systems that enable immediate fund transfers.
• Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are being explored for cross-border B2B payments due to their potential for transparency, security, and reduced settlement times.
Market Drivers:
• B2B payment solutions automate processes, reducing manual effort and administrative costs associated with paper-based payments.
• As businesses expand globally, the need for efficient cross-border payment solutions has grown, driving the adoption of technologies that facilitate international transactions.
• Digital payment solutions offer enhanced security measures, reducing the risk of fraud and unauthorized access to financial information.
Market Opportunities:
• The B2B payment market is ripe for innovation, offering opportunities for startups and established players to develop new solutions and gain a competitive edge.
• Beyond payment processing, there's room for offering value-added services such as analytics, financing, and supply chain optimization.
• Simplifying cross-border transactions presents a significant opportunity as businesses expand their operations globally.
Market Challenges:
• Many businesses still rely on legacy systems that are not well-equipped to handle modern digital payment methods.
• B2B transactions can be intricate, involving multiple parties, currencies, and compliance requirements, which can complicate payment processes.
• Some businesses may be hesitant to adopt new payment technologies due to concerns about integration, security, or changes to established workflows.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of B2B Payment market segments by Types: Domestic Payments, Cross-border Payments
Detailed analysis of B2B Payment market segments by Applications: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs)
Regional Analysis for B2B Payment Market:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2019-2023
Base year – 2023
Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]
**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players.
