Global Smart Water Management Market Analysis 2024: Trends, Growth, And Forecasts

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart water management market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years, driven by various factors including aging infrastructure, urbanization trends, and heightened awareness of water conservation. Starting from $15.13 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $17.51 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during this period.

Growing Demand for Efficient Water Use Propels Market Growth

The increasing adoption of smart water management systems is fueled by the urgent need for efficient water usage amidst challenges like climate change and urbanization. Governments and municipalities worldwide are investing heavily in smart city initiatives, further boosting market expansion.

Key Players Driving Innovation

Major companies such as Honeywell International Inc., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, and ABB Ltd. are at the forefront of innovation in the smart water management sector. These companies are developing advanced solutions leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT to optimize water distribution and management.

In a strategic move, ABB Ltd. launched the ABB Ability Smart Solution for Wastewater, enhancing operational efficiency in wastewater treatment through advanced process control and digital twin technology.

Trends Shaping the Future

In the forecast period, trends such as AI and machine learning, IoT connectivity, and cloud-based solutions will dominate the smart water management landscape. These technologies enable real-time monitoring and predictive analytics, enhancing operational decision-making and resource management.

Market Segments

The smart water management market is segmented based on offering (Water Meters, Solutions, Services), product type (Advanced Water Meters, Meter Read Technology, Cellular Network), and end-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial).

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Detailed regional insights and growth opportunities are outlined in the comprehensive market report.

