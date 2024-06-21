Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Attends Israel's National Day Concert

On June 20, 2024, Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue, upon invitation, attended Israel's National Day concert, and had an exchange of views with Israeli Ambassador to China Irit Ben-Abba Vitale on China-Israel relations as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern.
